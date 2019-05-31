Group who vandalized Artisan Works building volunteers to make things right Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - A group of vandals who broke into Artisan Works in Rochester is trying to make things right.

News 8 has learned the group, which was identified through social media after surveillance pictures were made public, agreed to pay to repair the damage and volunteer at the Artisan Works store.

The surveillance video posted on the Artisan Works Facebook page shows the group of 7 walking down a hallway early Sunday morning carrying a case of beer. The suspects were in a newly acquired section of the old warehouse.

The founder of Artisan Works told us that the group was inside the building for a couple of hours before making their way to the roof, at which point they tossed down barrels of liquid tar.