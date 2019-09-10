Group opposed to Whole Foods in Brighton files lawsuit against DOT

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another new turn in the long battle over the Whole Foods store planned for the town of Brighton.

One of the groups opposed to the project has filed a lawsuit against the New York State Department of Transportation. Brighton Grassroots is challenging a DOT study that found increased traffic shouldn’t stop the project, as long as a new traffic light is added.

The project is planned for Monroe Avenue near Clover Street. Danny Daniele, the developer for the project, released a statement saying quote:

“It’s very sad that in our community here in Rochester we have corporations who will stop at nothing, now suing our own governments to try and get their way to stop competition. Like a spoiled little child asking for more toys.” Danny Daniele, Developer

If built, the Whole Foods store would occupy a brand new, nearly 83,000 square-foot plaza.