Officials break ground on new Irondequoit community center at former mall

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, local leaders officially broke ground at the site of the future Irondequoit Community Center.

The plans to redevelop the former Irondequoit Mall into, now dubbed Skyview on the Ridge, a public community space have been years in the making, and the proposal passed a vote in July.

Joining Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley for the ceremony was Congressman Joe Morelle, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and more local leaders.

The project will cost more than $9 million and include meeting rooms, a common area and fitness center. Barring the fitness center — it will be free to use.

The exterior of the former @irondequoit_ny mall or (sigh) @MedleyCentre will be seeing some significant changes this year – for the better. Part of the transformation into SkyView on the Ridge. Big news coming this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/BU0UqF4bzk — Dave Seeley (@daveseeley430) January 22, 2020

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.