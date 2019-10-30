Groundbreaking ceremony for new hotel on East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials broke ground on a new hotel project in Rochester Wednesday morning.

The Courtyard by Marriott East-End Hotel, located at 390 East Avenue — right behind City Grill — will be four stories tall, will house 91,717 square feet and 126 rooms. It’ll replace the old East Avenue Inn & Suites.

The hotel will also have 35 below grade parking spaces, to go along with 141 surface parking spaces, a 24-hour fitness center, and pool.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall off 2020.

The hotel will be managed by Essex Hotel Management, headquartered in Rochester, and built by TAYLOR construction group.

Renderings