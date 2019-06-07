Local News

Ground-breaking ceremony held for new IEC Electronics Corporation facility

Thursday, June 6 (WROC-TV) - A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the IEC Electronics Corporation's new state-of-the-art facility in Newark Thursday.

The new facility is expected to bring over 300 new jobs to the Wayne County area and retain over 450 positions. 

The facility will be located at the Silver Hill Technology Park. The IEC plans to move into the building and begin operations in early 2020.

