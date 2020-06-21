Grill starts house fire on Heather Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department put out a house on Heather Street in Rochester on Sunday evening. Firefighters said the occupant was grilling outside and the grill was too close to the residence.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and saw flames from the right side of a two-story, single family home at around 11:50 p.m.

Firefighterss had to deal with a power line that was arching and detached, along with a boat that was involved in the driveway with a vehicle that was also close in proximity.

Firefighters said one male occupant was home at the time of the fire and he was able to escape before fire crews arrived. The occupant was displaced.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were brought in to secure numerous firearms.

Firefighters said the residence received extensive damage inside and outside. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the original structure. The structure was not a complete loss.

No civilian or firefighter were injured while putting out the fire.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit say cause of the fire was accidental.