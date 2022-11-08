ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Erica Toluhi moved back to Monroe County shortly before her brother William Keith Booker was murdered. She remembers hugging the retired Rochester Police officer hours before he was fatally shot on September 25, 2022.

A new homeowner, Toluhi said her brother came over to help her with a problem she was having with her dehumidifier.

“He was saying just how bad the crime was and we have to do something different to get something different,” she said.

Toluhi, who moved to Greece, said she told her older brother he needed to move away from the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood where they grew up. Toluhi remembers her brother, whom she and family members call Keith disagreed.

“He said if everybody moves out who’s going to make it better,” Toluhi said, and after a brief pause, she added, “and he was murdered that night.”

Booker was killed after a car wreck in front of 581 Jefferson Ave. Police said after the retired officer was shot, individuals rummaged through his vehicle and pockets and stole items including his legally owned handgun. They described the theft as a crime of opportunity not connected to the shooting.

64-year old Calvin Watkins was charged with stealing Booker’s items. However, the person who shot Booker has not been identified.

Booker’s sister said there is a video that shows a person who is believed to be the shooter, as well as witnesses, but the video is grainy.

“There was a crowd of people out there pretty much everybody knows who shot my brother and nobody wants to say anything,” Toluhi said.

Booker’s family is working with Rochester Police to offer a cash reward to anyone who has information. Toluhi said she agreed to talk to News 8 because she’s hoping someone might be compelled to come forward.

“And it hurts that he died alone, in the city that he loved,” Toluhi said through tears.

She said the silence has to end and the people who live in the neighborhood need to know that her brother was loved and is sorely missed by his family including their 72-year-old father and Booker’s 5-year-old daughter Peyton.

“I just want people to realize that you took a 5-year-old’s dad away. I hate the fact that my niece may never remember my brother especially because he loved her so much.” Toluhi said as she wiped away tears.

Anyone with information about the murder of William Keith Booker is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157.