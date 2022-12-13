Picture of Ken DeLand, Jr., who went missing in France on November 27.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A public prosecutor in Grenoble opened an investigation into 22-year-old Saint John Fisher University student Kenny DeLand Jr., who recently went missing while studying abroad in France.

According to a statement, prosecutor Eric Vaillant said that, according to reports from other students, DeLand arrived in France “insufficiently prepared” and that he wasn’t getting along with other students. He then added that DeLand appeared to have left the city of Grenoble voluntarily.

DeLand’s father — Ken DeLand, Sr. — has said that it isn’t like his son to go off the grid and that he and his son have always been in contact before his disappearance.

The family has not heard from DeLand since November 27. DeLand Sr. said that his son left the home of his host family and boarded a train to Valence. Deland then entered a store in Montelimar and reportedly made an $8.40 transaction.

Due to the Privacy Act, information about an adult cannot be released, unless the person gives permission — which DeLand, Jr. did not.

The FBI released a statement in regard to the disappearance of DeLand, saying:

“The FBI is aware of the matter of a missing U.S. student studying abroad in France. Through our Legal Attaché Office in Paris, we continue to offer assistance to our international partners. Please contact the U.S. Embassy American Citizen Services as the lead for anything further.”

Anyone with information about DeLand’s disappearance is asked to leave a tip on this website or to call St. John Fisher’s Office of Safety and Security at (585)-385-8025.