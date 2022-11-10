ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center Thursday.

Polisseni was well-known in the Rochester area as an artist, fashion designer and philanthropist. He passed away almost two years ago from alcohol addiction, and the treatment center was named in his honor

Villa of Hope says that the new center will serve community youth who are suffering with substance abuse .

“It’s just wonderful,” said Polisseni’s sister, Valerie Wilcox. “I love how it’s set up and laid out and the plans for it and their plan for the whole program I think is so important too. I think it’s a big important step… part of the recovery process.”

The Villa of Hope says The Living Treatment Center was made possible with funding from The New York State Office of Addiction Services.