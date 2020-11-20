Greg Polisseni, a local philanthropist and artist, has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greg Polisseni, a local philanthropist and artist, died on Thursday.

Polisseni lived in Henrietta and ran his own clothing company, Artistix, which was largely based on his abstract paintings.

It’s unclear how Polisseni died, but it is clear his generosity will be felt in the Rochester area for generations.

He and his family have given to many organizations including local hospitals and the Villa of Hope.

Polesseni’s father, Gene Polisseni, helped Tom Golisano grow Paychex, which provided the means to make enormous donations.

He interviewed with Adam Chodak in 2018 and talked openly about the struggles that followed the death of his sister early on in life and the pain that followed injuries associated with motocross, but Polisseni also discussed the freedom he found in his art.

Polisseni was 50 years old.