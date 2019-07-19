Greentopia holds 5th annual Dinner on the Bridge event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greentopia held its fifth annual Dinner on the Bridge and after-party on Thursday.

The dinner took place at Granite Mills Park at High Falls. The event is used as a fundraiser to help support Greentopia’s initiative to build a more resilient Rochester. Some of the initiatives include the Green Visions Program and the Eco-District Program.

“My favorite part is seeing everyone come to High Falls. Lots of people haven’t been on this bridge in over 25 years. We really need to celebrate the fact that we have such beautiful natural assets in Rochester,” said Greentopia Executive Board Chair Lison Baron.

The event also included a silent auction, music, and fireworks.