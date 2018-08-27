Greentopia cuts ribbon on new flower workshop Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A group of garden enthusiasts in Rochester will soon be able to better serve the community. That's thanks to a new 800 square-foot shipping container.

Greentopia's Green Visions program changes abandoned lots across the city into beautiful, flourishing "cut-flower" gardens. The program director says the shipping container, which has been transformed into flower workshop, will give the group a home, something they didn't have before.

"This is the place where we're going to be able to work inside on a rainy day," said Morgan Barry, Greentopia program director. "This is the place where we're going to work clean and professionalize our bouquets. This is a place where we have an eight-foot walk in fridge which allows us to get ahead of our schedule to professionalize our floral arrangement business."

Green Visions' business is run by teens who live in the neighborhood that gardens are located. The group also sells harvested bouquets in order to pay those workers.