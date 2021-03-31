Greenovation burglarized 4 times in 3 months, mangers try to find silver lining

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Rochester Greenovation Inc. is dealing with a series of break-ins. Four burglaries have occurred since December, but mangers there say the biggest upset is not the loss of money but the damage to merchandise they had hoped to save from landfills.

Rochester Greenovation Inc is a non profit dedicated to reducing waste and giving old items a new life.

Their warehouse on East main is packed with household items, clothing, and even sport equipment, but recently, something else has been popping up at the store- a group a thieves have broken in four times since December.

“The community has been great about coming out and being very supportive its just sad that certain members have decided that they just want to be destructive,” said Kim Connolly, exec director and store manager Rochester Greenovation.

The first break in was discovered the day after Christmas. The group of thieves made their way into an empty warehouse space on the other side of Greenovation’s main room. From there, the group kicked in the drywall that separated Greenovation and the empty warehouse, vandalizing some items and eventually making their way to the cash register.

“We have our little bobble head guard dog on top of the donation jar and in the video you can see how he nicely takes it off and places it on the table before he steals the jar of money but at least he didn’t through the dog so you have to look at the silver lining,” said Connolly.

The thieves, caught on surveillance footage, seemed to be a group of teenage boys. They made away with over 1,000 dollars in cash between the register and the donation jar.

After that first incident, Connolly started hiding the money, and even tried leaving the register open to show it was empty but that didn’t stop them.

“When they found no money and we also hidden the donation jar they decided to smash stuff around the store,” said Connolly.

In total, the group entered the store four times, making away with cash, and stealing registers. While losing money is a hit for the store, the biggest disappointment came from seeing the broken merchandise

“The hardest part for us is not necessarily the community and the response it’s just the sadness of item we were trying to keep from the landfill have now been destroyed and they have to go to the landfill,” said Connolly.

Greenovation is moving from this location over to a new facility on saint Paul, and managers say the recent burglaries do not discourage them from helping out the community.

A police report has been filed. The East main facility is still open for the time being.