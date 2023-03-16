WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenlight Networks announced Thursday that the company will be further expanding their fiber network in the Town of Webster.

CEO Mark Murphy confirmed that Greenlight has plans to bring gigabit Internet services to more than 11,000 homes in Webster by the end of 2023.

Currently, Greenlight’s network is currently available to over 7,000 households in Webster. The company will invest more than $4 million in continued infrastructure development in order to expand access to local residents.

Greenlight is working with the Webster Town Recreation Center to host its network equipment in exchange for high-speed fiber broadband service at the Webster Town Hall.

“I’m proud to say that Greenlight is ambitiously working toward our goal of increasing fiber Internet connectivity here in the Rochester market and we are making significant strides in the Town of Webster. This community has been so vocal about their needs for more affordable, reliable and high-speed Internet services and we’re ready to make that happen,” said Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Greenlight.

The company has teamed up with local contractors to aid with the build.

Residents that have signed up on the Greenlight Networks website will receive communication by email about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs and door tags, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood.

Residents in the areas are able to place pre-orders and check their eligibility for Greenlight service here.