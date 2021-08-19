Greenlight Networks expands in Town of Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenlight Networks officials announced Thursday it is expanding its operation in the Town of Penfield.

By the end of the year, Greenlight’s fiber-to-the-home broadband Internet network will reach more than 6,400 households in Penfield, more than tripling the number of residents in the town currently with access to Greenlight’s high-speed Internet service, officials say.

Greenlight is starting construction of its fiber network in 13 additional neighborhoods in Penfield. Construction is already underway in the Yorktown, Horizon and Hilltop Greenlight Districts. Once all 13 are complete, more than 45% of Penfield residents will have access to Greenlight’s high-speed Internet service by the end of this year.

“Speed, reliability, cost savings and customer service are what defines Greenlight Networks,” Penfield Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain said in a statement. “At a time when more residents are working and taking classes from home, it is imperative that they have a trusted service that is affordable from a provider who is recognized as a leader in the industry. Greenlight Networks is a key asset to our residents and small businesses for their internet services.”

Beyond residential neighborhoods, Greenlight Networks’ fiber Internet is in a number of Penfield buildings. Earlier this year, Greenlight Networks turned up service in the Bellagio Waterfront Marina apartments on the northern edge of Penfield. Within the upcoming month, it plans to have its Internet service in Ellison Heights apartment homes on Shady Run Lane.

Greenlight Networks is holding a special “Back to School with Greenlight Networks” informational session for Penfield residents on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Harris Whalen Park. Representatives from Greenlight will be at the event to provide information, answer questions and assist residents with placing orders.