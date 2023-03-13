ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After months in the hospital, a Greece woman has died from gunshot wounds inflicted by her husband, Greece Police announced Monday.

On November 23, 2022, officers with the Greece Police Department responded o a residence on Mosely Road for a 911 call from a family member.

Upon arrival, they located 46-year-old Raza Kanjuc shot but alive. Officers said that she was transported to Strong Hospital and was considered to be in stable but guarded condition in November.

Her husband and shooter, 51-year-old Muharem Serhatlic, was dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officers said.

Investigators said that Kanjuc’s death is ruled as a homicide, and the case is considered closed due to her death.