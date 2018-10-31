Local News

Greece woman pleads guilty to production of child pornography

GREECE, NY (WROC) - A Greece woman, who prosecutors said took explicit photos of her child and abused her, has pleaded guilty to charges.

Bonnie Hughes now faces up to 30 years behind bars.

Hughes and John Kohlmeier Jr. was arrested in March in the case. We're told the abuse began in February.

Charges are still pending against Kohlmeier.

