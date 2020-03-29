Greece Town Supervisor outraged over inmates released

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – The release of 51 inmates from Monroe County Jail on Saturday was not settling news to hear for the Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich.

Reilich said he is calling on Monroe County Sheriff Baxter and all law enforcement agencies to join him in contacting Governor Andrew Cuomo and insisting he returns the inmates to their cells at Monroe County Jail.

“I am outraged by the recent release of the 51 incarcerated individuals, 9 of who now reside in our town. They went from a prison cell, where they were serving their time as they were sentenced to living in a hotel, with more amenities than some of our families. They are not worried about running out of supplies, where their next meal will come from and of course the new (but part-time) social distancing,” Reilich said. “I would tend to believe that as we have all had to adjust limiting personal contact that the jails would adjust as well. And the answer isn’t “set them free”. In fact, I would think that perhaps minor adjustments in the amount of contact would be much easier with individuals in their cells. Limit time when the general population gathers and yes invoke what we all have to, strict social distancing.”