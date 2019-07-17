Greece Town Board denies application for charter school

GREECE, NY (WROC) — An application submitted by Rochester Academy Charter School to operate a charter school in Greece has been denied.

The proposed charter school was considered during the Greece Town Board meeting on Tuesday night. The application was for a charter school that would serve 420 students and would be located at 751 Long Pond Road.

Consideration for the proposed charter school was listed on the meeting agenda and its rejection was posted on the town’s Twitter feed.

The town did not give a reason for denying the application.