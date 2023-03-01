ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at the Greece Central School District had the opportunity to have hands-on experience learning from first responders Wednesday.

Local first responders held the intro class of their Responding to Emergencies Career Pathway, designed for students interested in pursuing the field as a career. Some of the training included ladder and hose management.

Brian Gebo, Battalion Chief of the Ridge Road Fire District, says its beneficial for both the students and crews.

“We couldn’t do it without all the support,” Gebo said. “Lakeshore fire, Gates fire, my chief and our commissioners, it even goes to Monroe Community College, the public safety building. We use all their tools we use their saws, ladders so the kids get exposed to a lot of hands on lessons and what we do for a living.”

At the end of their senior year, the students receive basic exterior firefighting certification, and hazmat certification.