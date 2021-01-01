Multiple agencies investigating shots fired in Greece, neighbors told to stay inside

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple agencies are on scene investigating an incident in a Greece neighborhood after reports of shots fired from the area of a home on Arcadia Parkway on Friday.

The Greece Police Department, New York State Police and a SWAT vehicle are all on scene.

Neighbors in the area have been told to stay inside. One neighbor said she heard shots around 2:30 a.m. She had left her home for a pet sitting obligation and is not allowed to go back into her home.

Streets near and around Arcadia Parkway and Latta Road are closed.

Heavy police presence in Greece off Latta Rd. Talked to a resident of the neighborhood who said she heard shots around 2:30am She had left her house for a pet sitting obligation and is not allowed back in her house.Her husband is home & was told to stay inside @News_8 #roc @mcfw pic.twitter.com/G5qr77swHX — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 1, 2021

Spoke to a neighbor who says she heard shots fired at 2:30am. Can not go to her home right now. No one is being let in or out of this residential area as authorities continue to investigate. We should be getting an update from PD soon. https://t.co/7DIzHVBWk7 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) January 1, 2021

Details are limited at this time but News 8 WROC has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.