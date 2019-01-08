Greece stalking: Defense wants charges dropped because women didn't know they were being followed Video

GREECE, NY (WROC) - The Greece man facing charges of stalking, accused of following women at a department store, appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

In court, defense attorneys called for charges against Aaron Rosato to be dropped, arguing that because the women didn't know they were being followed, Rosato didn't violate the law. No paperwork was submitted Tuesday; Rosato will return to court on January 29.

For stalking in the fourth degree, state law requires that the suspect "engage in a course of conduct directed at a specific person" that is "likely to cause reasonable fear of material harm" to the victim.

Rosato turned himself into police Monday after police say he was caught on surveillance video at the Kohl's on West Ridge Road following two women around the store in December. In both instances, police say Rosato followed the women into the store's parking lot.

Police only learned of the incidents when they responded to Kohl's for a separate call.

Leaving court Tuesday, Rosato told reporters he was being "pranked" before being ushered into a vehicle.

Stalking in the fourth degree is a Class B misdemeanor; Rosato faces possible jail time, if convicted.