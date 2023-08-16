ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is recruiting dedicated community members to join the team as Special Police Officers.

They say they are looking for residents who want to give back and serve the community by providing extra manpower to the police department. The Greece Special Police Department offers volunteer positions with flexible schedules and asks for a minimum commitment of 12 hours a month.

Greece Special Police Department assists the Greece Police Department and says typical responsibilities include traffic control for emergencies and events, crowd control, patrolling for parks and schools, parking enforcement, and ATV, snowmobile, and bike patrol.

Individuals who join the ranks as Special Police Officers must first meet these qualifications:

Be at least 20 years of age

Be a United States Citizen

Be a Monroe County resident

Have a high school diploma or GED

Possess a valid New York State driver’s license

Must be medically and physically fit

Pass criminal and background checks

Special Police Officers are NYS-certified Peace Officers, and as such, each year, the Greece Special Police send their new officers to the 170-hour Public Safety Training Center for the NYS Peace Officer Course. Topics in the course include criminal procedure law, penal law, report writing, and interview and interrogation.

Training starts in November, according to the Greece Special Police Department.

If you would like to learn more, visit the Greece Special Police Department website, or call (585) 581-6325.