ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is seeking public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old, they said at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to GPD’s tweet, 16-year-old Alivia “Amari” Wiederhold voluntarily left a home and has not returned. No dates or times are specified in the tweet.

Alivia “Amari” Wiederhold, 16. (Courtesy of Greece Police Department)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, or the GPD tip line at 585-581-4016. Information can be sent via email to GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.

