ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is seeking public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old, they said at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
According to GPD’s tweet, 16-year-old Alivia “Amari” Wiederhold voluntarily left a home and has not returned. No dates or times are specified in the tweet.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, or the GPD tip line at 585-581-4016. Information can be sent via email to GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.