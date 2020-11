ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Town Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who may be in need of medical attention.

Shawn West, 16, who has Asperger’s syndrome, was last seen on Squareview Lane in Rochester at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. He may be carrying a red duffle bag.

West is 5’10”, weighs 170 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on West’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greece Town Police Department at (585) 865-9200 or 911.