Greece police searching for missing 14-year-old girl, believed to be with man in Rochester

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police Department officials are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be with a 40-50 year old man in the City of Rochester.

Officials say Abigail West ran away from Villa of Hope on March 28. She’s described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair.

Officials say West ran away from Villa of Hope with another youth who has since returned.

Officials say West was last seen wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt with a NASA logo on it.

Officials say she is known to be in the company of an adult male within the City of Rochester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

