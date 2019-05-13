Local News

Greece police looking for suspect who robbed Ridge Rd. bank

GREECE, NY (WROC) -- Police in Greece are searching for the man who robbed a bank on Ridge Road on Monday.

Officers say the suspect, a man wearing sunglasses, a tan Carhartt beanie and a dark-colored sweatshirt, walked into the Canandaigua National Bank & Trust around 10:50 a.m.

After the robbery, he ran from the bank towards the Pier One/Ruby Tuesday plaza.

Police say the suspect also appears to have a tattoo with Chinese writing on his neck.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call 911.

