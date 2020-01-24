Missing Greece children found safe in Rochester, father in custody

Update

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police say two missing children have been found safe in the City of Rochester and the father is in custody.

Police say additional information will be provided in the near future.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Original

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police are searching for a missing boy who they say was taken by force Friday morning.

Police say they received a call from Autumn Lane Elementary School on Maiden Lane around 11:40 a.m. about a student being taken from the school by the boy’s father, who didn’t have custodial rights. Officials say that parent also had a 2-year-old child with him at the time.

Authorities say the father came to the school and “forcibly” removed his son from the premises. Child Protective Services representatives say they ordered the child to remain in their custody.

Police say the school’s principal attempted to intervene before the child left the building, but the father refused to comply.

The principal and CPS representatives followed the father to the parking lot, and as the man was loading his children into the vehicle, he shoved the principal, according to police.

He then proceeded to hit the principal with his vehicle while backing out of the parking space before fleeing from the scene, according to officials, who add that the principal was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they attempt to locate the children and the father.

Police say that throughout he incident, no other children were in danger or involved.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.