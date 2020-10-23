Greece police looking for missing 73-year-old man with dementia

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police are asking for help from the public in finding a missing man.

Officials say 73-year-old James Elliot was last seen leaving his Kingsberry Drive home around 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say he has moderate to severe dementia, adding that he left the location on foot.

Officials describe him as a white male, 5’9″, approximately 150 lbs with a long gray beard, medium length gray hair, and possibly wearing a hat. Police say he normally uses a cane to walk, but did not bring his cane when he left.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911. 

