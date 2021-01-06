70-year-old man with dementia found safe

UPDATE: 70-year-old Dieulifaite “Bob” Maurice has been found safe.

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating 70-year-old Dieulifaite “Bob” Maurice.

Maurice is 5 foot, 6 inches and 150lbs, wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, navy blue and gray baseball hat that says New York and was carrying a black bag.

Maurice suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving an apartment in the area of 669 Denise Road on Wednesday morning. He left the apartment on foot with no known direction of travel. He does not drive and does not have a phone with him.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911.