Greece Police Department warns about Facebook requests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Greece Police Department has issued a warning about a possible Facebook scam. It says someone posing as a police department employee is asking Facebook users for money.

Police say they are specifically warning about an account from someone who goes by the name Takhia Sanchez. Police say if you receive a request from this account, report it to Facebook immediately.

The Greece Police Department says, "This account has been reported and hopefully will be deactivated by Facebook in the near future." The department does not send Facebook messages or other kinds of messages asking for money.