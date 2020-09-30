Greece police asking for help identifying woman struck on Latta Road

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was struck by a car on Monday morning in the area of Latta Road.

The woman is described as an Asian female, between the ages of 60 and 80 years old. She is 5 feet, 2 inches, 131 pounds and has medium length black and grey hair. She has an 8-inch vertical scar on her lower abdomen that appears to be surgical. She was wearing a light blue tank top, green t-shirt, grey sweatshirt, black shorts, white Adidas sneakers and a yellow and grey colored visor hat.

The woman is currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greece Police Department at 585-581-4032 or the tip lines at 585-581-4016 or gpdtips@greeceny.gov.