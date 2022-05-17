GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police are investigating an incident which a parent says happened on a Greece Central School District bus.

That parent tells News 8 their 7-year-old son complained of neck pain after arriving home from English Village Elementary School Monday. They say the child told them his bus driver choked him, then tried to apologize, saying “they always play like that.” The child, they say, denied that response.

The district would not comment on specifics, saying only that it learned of the incident Tuesday morning, “immediately began an investigation,” and passed that investigation along to the Greece Police Department.

At least one district employee has been placed on leave pending the result of the investigation.

News 8 has reached out to Greece police for comment. This article will be updated with their response.

Read the statement from the Greece Central School District