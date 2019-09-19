Greece Odyssey student stabbed during altercation

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Police in the Town of Greece say a student at Odyssey Academy was stabbed during an altercation Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a group of Odyssey students was walking to Greece Olympia for an athletic practice when they were confronted by another group of Greece students in a car.

News 8 is told a verbal altercation turned physical and one of the Odyssey students was stabbed in the forearm by one of the students who arrived in the car. Police say the student’s injuries were minor.

Police are investigating the incident, which they say took place off-campus. They have not released the names of the students involved.