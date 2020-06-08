Greece man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Schumer and Schiff, faces up to 10 years

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece man who threatened to kill both Sen. Chuck Schumer and Congressman Adam Schiff in February has pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening a United State official.

57-year-old Salvatore Lippa II faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean C. Eldridge, on January 23, Lippa called the Washington D.C. office of Schiff at approximately 8:20 p.m. and left a threatening voicemail message. Lippa threatened to assault and murder Congressman Schiff. Part of the message stated, “I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your (expletive) forehead.” The defendant admitted that he made the threatening call because he was upset about impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

On Feb. 4, Lippa made a similar call to the Albany, New York office of Schumer. He once again left a voicemail message threatening to assault and murder Schumer. The message said, “let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I’m going to be the driver.”

Lippa admitted that at the time of that call, the Senate was set to vote on the Articles of Impeachment against Trump brought by the House of Representatives on the next day, February 5.