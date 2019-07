GREECE, NY (WROC) — A Greece man accused of building a pipe bomb has pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition.

Police say Daniel Owens, 27, was arrested in January after Greece Police found several rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition and a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb.

Owens was convicted of criminal possession of a firearm in 2018 and is prohibited from possessing ammunition. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.