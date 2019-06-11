Greece man arrested in connection with gun and drug thefts

A Greece man has been arrested for stealing guns, other weapons, and drugs.

Richard Tellier was arrested last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Tellier was working with John Whitman who was arrested two weeks ago for multiple burglaries.

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office says he believes Whitman and Tellier were working together, trading and selling stolen tools and construction equipment.

He says there’s no evidence Richard Tellier was directly involved with stealing the guns from the gun shop.

They believe he bought or stole them after they were originally stolen from the gun shop.

The sheriff’s office also says there’s no evidence Whitman owned any weapons or had anything to do with selling or trading them. They just know he was related to Tellier with the construction equipment and tools.

Investigator Trevor Hibbard says they have no reason to believe Tellier was planning any kind of attack with the weapons. They believe he’s just a gun collector.

“Probably the most common reason you see a drug dealer in the street with guns is for protection and sometimes to look cool. There’s definitely a possibility that this guy had some of these things for appearances,” said Hibbard.

Investigators say they’ve received calls from neighbors about suspicious activity from Tellier’s house. It was those calls that led to a warrant to search the home and the discovery of the stolen property.

Investigators are running ballistics testing on the seized weapons to make sure they’re not connected with any crimes.

