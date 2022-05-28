ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a motor vehicle crash late Saturday morning on N Goodman Street near Randolph Street in Rochester. Officers say a vehicle crashed into a building and caused minor damages to the building. After the crash a fight took place.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man from Greece at the scene for his involvement in the fight and that he was the driver. A 32-year-old man from Rochester was taken to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the car accident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.