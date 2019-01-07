Greece man accused of stalking women at Kohl's

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aaron Rosato

GREECE, NY (WROC) - A Greece man is facing charges after police say he followed two women around at the Kohl's on West Ridge Road.

Aaron Rosato is charged with stalking. Police say he turned himself in on the charges Monday morning.

According to officers, Rosato followed the victims around the store and then out into the store's parking lot in December. Rosato was arrested after surveillance photos from the store were posted on Facebook.

Rosato was arraigned Monday afternoon on the charges.