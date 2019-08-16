Greece, Irondequoit P.D. fire back at critical NYCLU report

GREECE, IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Civil Liberties Union has released a report on the Greece and Irondequoit Police Departments.

There were three key conclusions of the report.

1.) Both departments pulled over a high rate of African Americans.

2.) Very few officers faced discipline after complaints.

3.) Little to no diversity on the staff.

The Greece Police Department released a statement in response saying quote:

“The Greece Police Department does not embrace division within our community; we embrace collaboration, cooperation, and good faith relationships with our citizens in an effort to build lasting community partnerships and a safe and secure community.” “It’s unfortunate that the NYCLU has taken this opportunity to spin partial and incomplete data in an effort to promote their agenda of driving divisive wedges between police agencies and their communities.” “The Greece Police Department will always promote an environment of fair, professional, and ethical policing. We will continue to provide our community with a highly trained, disciplined, professional, and diverse police force.” Chief Patrick D. Phelan

The Irondequoit Police Department also released a statement which says in part:

“We have reviewed the media release that was issued by the NYCLU and take these findings seriously.” “In reviewing the report, we can state that the Use of Force incidents involving the IPD since May of 2015 have been reduced by 25 percent. “ “Internal Investigations have been reduced by 20 percent and many factors are assessed in this area. We continue to work with individuals involved in this process.” “The Irondequoit Police Department continues to build on our successful community interactions and will always evaluate those experiences that were not positive in nature so we can build toward the future.” Chief Richard V. Tantalo

To read the full NYCLU report click here.