Greece DMV services, passport and pistol permits now available through Saturday appointments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Both the Monroe County Clerk’s Office will open for U.S. passport and pistol permit application appointments, and the Greece DMV Branch will open for all DMV transaction appointments on the last Saturday of each month — excluding December.

In addition, the County Clerk again encourages residents to complete simple transactions, such as license and registrations renewals, online when possible. Public DMV terminals at the County Office Building will be available to the public without an appointment on these Saturdays. More information can be found here.