Greece DMV services, passport and pistol permits now available through Saturday appointments

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DMV

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Both the Monroe County Clerk’s Office will open for U.S. passport and pistol permit application appointments, and the Greece DMV Branch will open for all DMV transaction appointments on the last Saturday of each month — excluding December.

In addition,  the County Clerk again encourages residents to complete simple transactions, such as license and registrations renewals, online when possible. Public DMV terminals at the County Office Building will be available to the public without an appointment on these Saturdays. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss