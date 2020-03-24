Greece diner donating five dozen breakfast sandwiches to hospital

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A local business owner is trying to do his part in helping during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Styliados is the owner and chef at The Railway Station Diner, in Greece. He made 60 breakfast sandwiches for workers at Rochester General Hospital.

“Our customers are our family and during time of unknown we need to help each other in our community right now,” Styliados said in a statement today. “Giving back to the hard working doctors and nurses at RGH is our way of thanking them for all they are doing for our community.”

“They are the true heroes in all of this and we just want to give back to them,” he said.

For now, the business remains open for drive through during the crisis, serving breakfast and lunch, from 7am-1pm, Sunday through Friday.