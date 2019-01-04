Fire at Pond View Heights leaves at least one person dead Video

GREECE, NY (WROC-TV) - Firefighters are responding to a fire Friday morning at the Long Pond Shores Waterfront Apartments on Pond View Heights in Greece.

Firefighters have confirmed one person is dead, though the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Calls for the fire came in around 6:30 a.m. At the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Crews say the fire was contained to one unit. We're told a mother and her children lived in the apartment.

"Initial crews got on scene of a two-story town house, found smoke conditions, they made entry, and in the process of the fire suppression, they came across a victim on the first floor at this point," explained Fire Chief James O'Coin, Long Shore Fire Department. "As far as cause and origin and all that, the Monroe County Fire Bureau is handling the investigation, along with the Greece Police Department."

"We are very saddened that she lost her life," said Marc Shean, neighbor. "But, hopefully, her family is being consoled and just really sad to hear."

There was no other damage reported to the surrounding community.