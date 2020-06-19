1  of  74
Greece Churches hold silent Black Lives Matter rally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five churches in Greece came together Friday, to stand against racism everywhere and show support for the black lives matter movement.

Protesters got together at their individual churches before heading over to a rally on west ridge road, holding up signs in a silent protest for black lives matter. 

Those here at Greece Baptist church include members of the Frank family, the church’s associate Pastor, and her daughters. 

“I think the solidarity that we’re seeing right now is really powerful and it’s really important that everyone who is able shows their support for what is right,” said Helen Frank, Greece Baptist church.

“I want justice for my brothers and sisters on the other side of the world, I want justice for everyone cause this is the world that I’m going into,” said Joanna Frank, Greece Baptist church.

The group then made their way here, to West Ridge Road for the silent rally, joining ten members from five other churches in Greece.

The churches involved included; Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road. Messiah Lutheran Church. 4301 Mt. Read Blvd. Trinity Episcopal Church, 3450 West Ridge Road. Greece Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane. John Knox Presbyterian Church, 3233 West Ridge Road.

“This sign for me is true silence if violence. Cause for to many people it’s easier to keep quiet,” said Deborah Duguid-May, of Trinity Episcopal Church.

And with the rally falling on Junetenth, organizer say that gave their message a deeper meaning

“This was a good day and only after we organized it did we realize and we thought wow, pretty powerful but it’s all very sad, it’s sad that so many hundreds years later we’re still standing here saying the same thing,” said Duguid-May.

Pastors say the will continue the message in the churches, as well as stand in solidarity with urban pastors from the city. 

