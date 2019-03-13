Greece Central School District honored with 5-Star District award
GREECE, NY (WROC-TV) - The Greece Central School District was honored with the 5-Star District award Tuesday night.
The award was presented by the American Heart Association. The award was given for the school districts work the AHA on health and wellness.
Greece was selected because of a series of projects the school does with the AHA throughout the year. Greece Central is the first district in the county to receive this honor.
