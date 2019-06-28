3 accused in plot to attack NY Muslim community plead guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three of the four suspects in an alleged bomb plot against an Islamic community in Upstate New York have pleaded guilty, and fourth and final suspect is expected to follow suit.

Vincent Vetromile, 19, pleaded guilty to first degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He faces seven to 12 years in prison.

Brian Colaneri, 20, has pleaded guilty to second degree conspiracy as it relates to terrorism. He faces four to 12 years in prison.

Andrew Crysel, 18, pleaded guilty tot he same charges as Colaneri, second degree conspiracy as it relates to terrorism, and faces the same four to 12 years in prison penalty.

Vetromile, Colaneri, and Crysel were three of four men accused of plotting an attack on Islamberg, a Muslim community in Delaware County, New York.

The other suspect — Nicholas Phileshifter — is expected to plead guilty in court Friday as well.

Investigators said the accused had made explosive devices using mason jars and duct tape, with black power inside the jars along with projectiles like BBs and nails. Three bombs were found at one of the suspect’s home, and twenty-three firearms were found at other locations connected to the investigation.

The four were initially arrested following a tip from a student at Greece Odyssey High School back in January. Police say the student reported overhearing another student — the 16-year-old who was arrested — making a comment. Police say the boy told friends, while referring to a photo on a cell phone, “he looks like the next school shooter.”

Officers said there was never any threat made against Greece Odyssey or any student. The only target was Islamberg.

Lawyers for Vetromile and Colaneri said the plea deals were contingent on no federal charges being filed against their clients.