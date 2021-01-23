Greece Bills fan wins tickets to AFC Championship game in charity raffle

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the trip of a lifetime for one Rochester-area Bills fan.

Carra Lacagnina, a Greece resident, will go to the Bills game after winning a charity ticket raffle.

“I’m still shocked, I feel so grateful that Joe put this together and was so generous,” said Lacagnina.

The raffle, started by photographer Joe Croom, will benefit Bills cornerback Josh Norman’s Buffalo Business Blitz charity.

“I figured if I can use my platform to be able to give back to that, and my community,” said Croom, also a lifelong Bills fan, “I was all for it, and that’s pretty much what we did.”

The charity effort helps Buffalo businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

“I just feel so lucky,” Lacagnina continued, “and I can’t believe I’m going especially after the year that we’ve had.”

Lacagnina told News 8 she plans to take her brother to the game.

As of Wednesday, the effort had raised over $12,000.