Greece Arcadia student to face discipline after social media threat, parents speak out

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece Arcadia High School student awaits disciplinary action after a social media post threatening violence at the school made its way to district officials Thursday.

The Snapchat threat lists off several names of students, reading in part, “if you are on this list congrats. If you are on the list don’t come to school tomorrow, my goal is to kill everyone, I’m hitting the café first.’

The student does not have access to weapons and will not be allowed back on the school campus, district officials told News 8.

Greece police along with district security staff were at the student’s home 20 minutes after the threat was posted.

According to district officials, the student claimed the social media message was a ‘joke’ and acknowledged his choice to share it online was wrong.

The Greece Central School District sent a message to families and staff at the highschool, stating:

“Greece Central takes seriously its responsibility to keep students safe and acted swiftly to investigate this situation. We understand that some students and families may feel anxious but we have systems in place to keep our schools safe.”

District officers will patrol the high school’s grounds Friday to provide an added sense of security.

“As soon as I saw it, a decision was made — no school,” said a Greece Arcadia parent who wishes to remain anonymous. He chose not to send his child to school Friday morning out of of caution.

“As a parent it’s very alarming, there’s been five school shootings since the year started, in multiple states, this is not a threat we can take lightly as parents,” he said.

“There’s real consequences to things like this,” said Sergeant Jared René with Greece Police. He says under the law, police cannot detail what those consequences will be for the student.

René was among the responding officers who arrived at the student’s house after the post. He says this is a case where the student and parents were both cooperating, and no threat was determined after thorough screening and interviews.

“The bottom line is, the school district, employees, students and staff need to go to school the next day feeling comfortable that something was done about it, something was done quickly, efficiently,” he said.

Steve Chatterton, director of security with the district says all the parents and students who reported the incident right away we’re doing the right thing.

If you see something, say something.

“We would rather be wrong on a tip than have something tragic happen at a school,” he said.

Meanwhile, parents say it’s going to be hard to forget this one. “Why. What is going on that these kids are doing this.”