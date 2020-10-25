Greece Arcadia student tests positive for COVID-19

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that a student at Greece Arcadia High School tested positive for the coronavirus. Health officials say the student was last in school on Tuesday, October 20.

The MCDPH is working with the Greece Central School District to identify any close contacts and the high school building is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected today.

GCSD said it’s expected to be able to safely welcome students and staff back to the school on Monday.



The school district said per privacy guidelines, no additional personally-identifying information can be shared about the student who tested positive. Anyone identified as a close contact will be personally notified by a health department representative, and all others do not need to quarantine or be tested.



“We recommend that all Greece students and staff members continue daily monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 which could include fever, loss of taste or smell, headache, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, body aches and/or nausea,” GCSD said in a statement. “Mask wearing and social distancing continue to be important tools for limiting the spread of COVID-19 both in school and in our personal lives.”