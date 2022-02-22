ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Great Lakes Gaming is opening up a new esports facility in Rochester to house the growing video game community.

The facility will overlook downtown on a 22nd floor. It will feature 12 high-end PC stations, two private streaming booths, three couch console setups, and a café. The plan is to be able to create a perfect setting for leagues, tournaments, and events by giving gamers of all levels a stage to compete on.

CEO Ben Garvey says Great Lakes Gaming wants to create a space that attracts serious gamers with a luxury experience. He describes it as a country club for gaming.

“That’s what we plan to do with the gaming lounge,” Garvey says, “an in-person aspect to those weekly tournaments that we do online. We actually run production and tournaments ourselves for esports. We’re actually running a broadcast tonight for a 2,500 tournament – streaming some of the top North American teams. Teams like TSM, T-1, etc. “

Great Lakes Gaming is aiming to open to the public sometime in April.